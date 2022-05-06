Ursuline Centre prepares for annual Mother's Day brunch

GREAT FALLS — The Ursuline Centre in Great Falls has been operating for more than a century and has celebrated Mother’s Day annually for more than two decades.

This year, their Mother’s Day brunch and fundraiser are back in person after having to cancel the last two fundraisers due to Covid. They raise more than $10,000 each year with the brunch and are expecting a big turnout for this year.

Thomas Trunkle, the director of the facility, said the money goes to a general fund that is used for maintenance and building projects.

“It’s exciting and knowing that after two years of not being able to host this amazing tradition on Mother’s Day that the response has been really quite overwhelming. Phone calls and people on the internet asking if we’re hosting the event,” Trunkle said. “The answer is definitely yes. We are hosting it again.”

For Trunkle and the Centre, it’s more than a brunch. It also serves as an opportunity to show people more of the city and Centre’s history. From the website :

The Ursuline Academy opened in 1912 as a school for grades kindergarten through high school, including a boarding school for girls. The Collegiate Gothic building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991. Today, the Centre is owned by the Ursuline Centre Historical Foundation, and offers a preschool, a conference and retreat ministry and a museum.

“It’s just a great opportunity to tell our story. Not only the history and legacy of the Ursulines here in Great Falls and throughout Montana, but our current mission and what we’re doing now with the Ursuline based preschool and the retreat and conference centers. It’s just that opportunity to come together and celebrate Mother’s Day and honor our mothers at the same time,” Trunkle said.

The event on Sunday, May 8, will feature breakfast brunch, live music, a dessert lounge, a photography display by the Great Falls Camera Club, historic tours, a gift basket, and 50/50 raffles.

Ticket prices are: Adults:$20; Seniors: $16; Children 6-12: $9; and Children under 6: Free. Tickets can be bought the day of the event, in advance by calling 452-8585, or by visiting the Ursuline Centre at 2300 Central Avenue.

