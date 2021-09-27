GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a motor home fire in Great Falls on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Motor home destroyed by fire in Great Falls

It happened along Central Avenue West near 15th Street. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by firefighters.

A neighbor created a GoFundMe to help the family; it reads, in part:

Sadly on Saturday 25th around 3 or so, our neighbor was trying to start his motorhome which decided to blow up which then lead to our RV catching on fire and taking everything excett our clothes and our soon to be son's clothes were destroyed. We had a car seat, bassinet, diapers, all destroyed in the fire.