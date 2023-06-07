Motor Vehicle Division office in Great Falls is moving

The Montana Motor Vehicle Division’s office in Great Falls is moving to a new location that will be open starting on Monday, June 19.

The new office will be near Home Depot at 1401 Market Place Drive on the southwest side of town.

The agency said in a news release that the new location will provide customers with more privacy while renewing their driver licenses and have a larger, more comfortable waiting room.

The new location will also provide motorcycle skills testing on-site, which is not offered on-site at the current location.

Office hours will remain the same: Monday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm and Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Ahead of the the move, the current location at 207 Smelter Avenue NE #3 will be closed on June 15 and 16.

The MVD mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the new location to provide driver services from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. offering services on a first-come-first-served basis.

Mobile unit customers will be able to renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID Standard or Class D licenses. The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license.

Starting on June 19, all appointments will be at the new location. To make an appointment at any of the MVD locations across Montana, or for more information, click here to visit the MVD website.



