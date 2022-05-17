Mountain lion spotted in Black Eagle

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, cautioned people about a mountain lion that was seen in Black Eagle

The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post : "Deputies have reports of a mountain lion that was spotted outside the Loenbro in Black Eagle. Should you see the large cat, call 911. Please do not approach it."

Loenbro is located at 1900 32nd Avenue NE.

Back in January, a mountain lion wandering through Great Falls caused some concern for a few days.

The National Park Service provides the following guidelines if you encounter a mountain lion:



Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion's prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.

Fight back if attacked. A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal

Bear Spray. Carry bear spray with you while hiking. Although it is called "bear" spray, the pepper powder will work on just about any wild or domestic animal that attacks.

Residents should report any possible mountain lion sightings immediately to law enforcement or to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.



