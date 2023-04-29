Mountain View Co-Op opens new convenience store in Black Eagle

BLACK EAGLE — Mountain View Co-Op is known across the region as a hub for agriculture producers to buy feed and refuel their vehicles.

On Friday, April 28, it welcomed its newest remodeled storefront to Black Eagle.

“We started in about February of last year. We started tearing down the old location which had been here for decades and decades,” explained Brent Grassman, Marketing and Communications Manager, for Mountain View Co-Op.

Mountain View Co-op plans new facility in Black Eagle

The entire Mountain View Co-Op team is excited to open a location that pays homage to the history of the company.

“We go back to the 1930s with this location and have seen several changes. So, what we wanted to do with this site here because there's a lot of history in this site for us as a company, is let it show a reflection of who we are as a company, and that's an ag-based company based in North Central Montana,” said Art Schmidt, CEO of Mountain View Co-Op.

It pays homage to its iconic metal grain bin entrance and siding throughout the interior design. It also has a “Beer Bin,” which pays tribute to Montana’s role in raising a major portion of the nation’s barley for breweries.

It’s a new stop for residents in the area to refuel and replenish.

“Just the fact that we can service anybody that wants to pull up and get fuel and buy their basic needs. And now that we have the casino, we pretty much have the whole package between the two locations,” said Foster Senisbaugh, Location Manager for the two Mountain View Co-Op locations.

The casino offers a full-service bar and outside the doors is a fuel station.

“We have been abusing all our unleaded customers because across the street is basically just for big diesel customers. We’ve had our unleaded customers in line with each other because we only have two unleaded pumps over there. So this is huge,” said Senisbaugh.



“It's when we go through all the communities that we are members of throughout North Central Montana, and that that is very important to us as a company is to our board of directors as well as our member-owners. We just invite everybody to come and take a look. We're proud of what we've done in the black local community.”

Mountain View Co-Op is located at 1001 Smelter Avenue NE in Black Eagle.

Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Ryan.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter