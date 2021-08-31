Mountain Wave Distilling opening soon in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Downtown Great Falls will soon be home to Mountain Wave Distilling, a craft distillery.
The business is located at 313 Central Avenue, and it is scheduled to open within the next several weeks.
The website says: "The distillery will produce batch spirits through a farm-to-glass process using locally sourced grains and ingredients. Along with vodka, gin, agave and whiskey, Mountain Wave will produce seasonal spirits that capture the flavor of Montana’s wild and varied harvests."
Several other businesses are slated to open in the coming months:
- Jersey Mike’s Subs – 413 3rd Street NW
- Five Guys – 2104 10th Avenue South
- Carlson's Q BBQ - 1720 10th Avenue South
- City Brew – 1225 10th Avenue South
- Independence Bank – 901 River Drive North
- The Newberry – 420 Central Avenue
- The Wild Hare – 518 Central Avenue
- Town Pump Car Wash – 2500 10th Avenue South (now open)
- Great Falls North Apartments – 1800 Division Road (216 units)
- Montana Apothecary (pharmacy) – 1921 11th Avenue South
- Love’s Travel Plaza – 3219 Airport Drive
- Starbuck’s – 1205 3rd Street NW