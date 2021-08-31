Mountain Wave Distilling opening soon in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Downtown Great Falls will soon be home to Mountain Wave Distilling, a craft distillery.

The business is located at 313 Central Avenue, and it is scheduled to open within the next several weeks.

The website says: "The distillery will produce batch spirits through a farm-to-glass process using locally sourced grains and ingredients. Along with vodka, gin, agave and whiskey, Mountain Wave will produce seasonal spirits that capture the flavor of Montana’s wild and varied harvests."

