'Movie in the Park' in Great Falls on Friday

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Park & Recreation will host “Movie in the Park” on Friday, June 3, featuring the movie "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell, according to a news release from the City of Great Falls.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars. The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert grade sound system. Concessions will be available for purchase through the Snack Shack.

From the news release: "In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan. Starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts,and Paul Rudd."



