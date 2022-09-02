'Movie in the Park' in Great Falls on Friday evening

Great Falls Park & Recreation will host another “Movie in the Park” on Friday, September 2, 2022, featuring the animated film "The Bad Guys."

The movie will start at 8 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell. The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The family-friendly event will also feature fun activities such as face painting and balloon animals from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Concessions will be available to by at the nearby Snack Shack.

A news release provides this synopsis: "A crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet – becoming model citizens. After years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison – The Bad Guys will go good."

For more information, call Park & Recreation at 406-771-1265, or Jonathan at the Snack Shack at 406-564-6620.

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert grade sound system. The news release notes that sponsors include Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc. and Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz, Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Clinic Hospital, and Benefis Health System.

This is the third "movie in the park" of the summer. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" was shown in June, and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" was featured in July.



