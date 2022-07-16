'Movie in the Park' in Great Falls on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Park & Recreation will host another “Movie in the Park” on Saturday, July 16, featuring the movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The movie will begin at 9 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell. Concessions will be available to buy at the nearby Snack Shack.

The 2018 movie is the fifth in the "Jurassic Park" series; here is an overview:

Three years after the Jurassic World theme park was closed down, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs when they learn that a once dormant volcano on the island is active and is threatening to extinguish all life there. Along the way, Owen sets out to find Blue, his lead raptor, and discovers a conspiracy that could disrupt the natural order of the entire planet.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” said Patty Rearden, the deputy director of the Park and Recreation Department. “It's going to be out in the beautiful Gibson Park and it will be a perfect night for a movie. It'll be cooled down by that time of night, and yet a gorgeous night, so it's going to be a great night to come out. Check out the movie, have a good time with your family, bring your blankets and bring your lawn chairs, whatever you like.”

“It’s just nice to see everyone come out. There’s going to be a huge 30 foot screen and a state of the art sound system. We’re focused on family friendly, and we encourage everyone to check it out. Who knows, you might see your own neighbors or two.”

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert-grade sound system.

For more information, call Park & Recreation at 406-771-1265, or the Snack Shack at 406-564-6620.



