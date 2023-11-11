MSDB students perform at Veterans Day celebration at Loy Elementary School

GREAT FALLS — Expressions Of Silence, the performing group of students from the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, participated in a Veterans Day celebration at Loy Elementary School on Friday, November 10, 2023.

An attendee at the event shared the video seen above and told KRTV that the group performed “a plethora of patriotic songs for students and staff!”

The celebration included an Open House for parents to come see the Veterans Day student artwork hung up in the gymnasium.

The attendee also noted: “Tons of students even drew pictures and wrote messages to go along with care packages for deployed Active Duty members from Montana. Loy Elementary sure loves their Vets!”

Loy Elementary School is located along 57th Street North just outside of Malmstrom Air Force Base, and a large number of its students are children of military presonnel.



