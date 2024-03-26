MSDB students share ideas with Great Falls mayor

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on students at the Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind presenting ideas to the Mayor Great Falls.
Paul Sanchez provided the following transcript:
The Montana School for the Deaf and Blind Science classes were given a task to come up with an idea to improve Great Falls and present it to the mayor.
Science Teacher Missie Williams says this year we wanted to improve something in the city of Great Falls that would not only help the city, but would improve the environment. And so the students came up with their own ideas. They compiled all those ideas. All three of my classes decided what the plan would be. They all agreed on it, came up with a presentation and they wanted to be able to give it directly to the mayor and get his opinion on it.
The science classes worked together as a team and deciding to help feed the homeless here in Great Falls.
Cory Reeves Mayor of Great Falls told us why he was here today. Yeah, MSDB reached out and said, Hey, they have a community project they would like me to review with them. And so I had no idea what I was walking into. But I'll tell you what it was. They hit it out of the park. You know what they did? These young people recognize we have a homeless problem and unhoused problem. And further than that, that a lot of times these folks aren't getting the food intake that they need. So these guys have reached out to numerous community partners, whether it's restaurants and grocery stores and stuff, and said, hey, can we have your access food? We'd like to then have a collection site and then go distribute that. So I think it's a wonderful project
The mayor and the city of Great Falls is excited to see young members of our community wanting to make our city a better place for everyone to live in. For more information, Click Here.