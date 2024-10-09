GREAT FALLS — MSU Extension Cascade County will host classes on canning. Learn hands-on basics of water bath canning, pressure canning, and more.

Using the most up-to-date USDA standards, participants will learn the key components of canning and go home with safely-preserved goods and new skills for food preservation.

Classes begin on Thursday, October 17 and continue on following Thursdays:

Oct 17: Food Preservation 101 - Learn the basics in food preservation - this class is HIGHLY encouraged if taking additional classes. This class will cover science, safety, equipment and basic procedures in various methods of food preservation regardless of experience.

Oct 24: Jams and Jellies - Learn the basics of water bath canning, jam/jelly making, and the important details to make a delicious and safe homemade product.

Nov 7: Pickles/Salsa - Learn the basics of water bath canning, pickling science, and food safety when preserving your own products.

Nov 14: Vegetables and Dehydration - Learn the basics of using a pressure canner, processing low acid foods like vegetables, and dehydration techniques to preserve food.

Nove 21: Meats and Freezing - Learn to properly preserve meats and fish through pressure canning and how to use freezing as a method of food preservation.

All classes are from 6pm to 9pm. Cost is $20 per class, or $75 for all five classes.

Classes will be at 3300 Third Street NE #9 in Great Falls.

For more information, call Felicia O'Brien at 406-454-6980, or click here.

