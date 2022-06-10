MT Pints celebrates re-opening

GREAT FALLS — MT Pints hosted its grand re-opening on Thursday in Great Falls. The event started off with a ribbon-cutting with Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, while also featuring some outdoor activities, including live music and axe-throwing.

MT Pints originally opened in January of 2020, but when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, owner Erik Mueller said they could not offer the experience that most bars and restaurants typically would.

With the grand re-opening and new ownership, Erik says there will be some new additions to the restaurant.

Mueller said, "Our grand re-opening has really just been about re-branding, kind of a different direction. We experienced a lot during Covid, and we never got to do the fun stuff, so we've gone through some growing pains, and the last two years has brought challenges and I think we've overcome a lot of those. As we move forward, the main things that we wanted to focus on was being a service to the community, so the tagline that I've been using is 'Raising the standard and service of food in Great Falls one burger and beer at a time.' It's been really good. I feel we've gotten a lot of support, we've got a new menu out rolling in just a couple of weeks, as well as brand new cocktails, all of those things. Support local as much as much as possible. Our beef, buns, and spices, the microgreens that go on top of our salads all come from local companies, and that's just a value to us is giving back to the community."

MT Pints is located at 215 3rd Street NW; click here to visit the website.



