Multi-vehicle injury crash in Great Falls

Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Great Falls.

It happened at or near 10th Avenue South and 13th Street at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department says that at least one person has been injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

The GFPD asks that people slow down and follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene.

Responding agencies include the GFPD, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you if we get more information.



