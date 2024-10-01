GREAT FALLS — Murals are transforming downtown Great Falls, adding vibrant colors and artistic energy to the heart of the city. These large-scale artworks are not just decorative; they are part of a broader effort to reduce urban blight, attract visitors, and promote local art.

Murals brighten Great Falls: success story in downtown revitalization

Since 2019, programs like ArtsFest Montana have been leading this charge, turning once-drab walls into canvases for creativity and community pride.

The program, led by the Great Falls Business Improvement District (GFBID) and NeighborWorks Great Falls, is now in its sixth year, and recently rebranded as "Great Walls."

According to Kellie Pierce, director of the GFBID, the project is primarily funded by the Business Improvement District and the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District. Property owners play a key role in the process, providing permission and preparing the walls for artwork by cleaning and priming them for the installations.



"Murals are a wonderful way to offset the bad and bring in more of the good," says Pierce. These installations have boosted traffic to the area, with locals and visitors using the murals as backdrops for everything from wedding photos to senior portraits. Efforts are now underway to increase their visibility after dark by adding lighting, ensuring the murals can be appreciated 24 hours a day.

Murals also have a surprising effect on reducing vandalism. Pierce explains that it’s an "unspoken law" between artists and graffiti creators—murals are often left untouched out of mutual respect for the work.

The program has helped transform alleys, adding beauty and lighting to spaces that were previously ignored or prone to graffiti.

As with all public art, time will wear down these murals. However, Pierce notes that this isn’t necessarily a problem. The lifespan of the murals ranges from 3 to 10 years, depending on the condition of the buildings.

More murals in Great Falls

Many of the structures in downtown Great Falls date back to the early 1900s, and when murals wear out, it's an opportunity to bring in new artistic creations, keeping the art scene in Great Falls fresh and evolving.

This community-driven initiative has not only beautified downtown Great Falls but also fostered a sense of pride and ownership among residents and businesses.

The murals stand as a testament to the power of public art in shaping the identity and atmosphere of a city.