'Music in the Park' returns to Great Falls library

GREAT FALLS — If you’re a fan of live music, you may want to spend your summer Tuesday nights in the park behind the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North).

“Just come by, its free music, free show, what’s not to love about that?” said Jake Sorich, communications coordinator for the library.

Summer Music in the Park at library has begun once again. Poor weather turned last week’s concert into an indoor event, but a beautiful Tuesday night allowed the Wilbur Rehmann Quintet to serenade the audience in the summer air.

“Everyone at the library really looks forward to it because it’s a big deal,” Sorich said. “We don’t get music that often at the library, so the fact when we have it at the park here we have the series here, everyone looks forward to it. Its really fun and it’s a really community event that we all really enjoy.”



With music ranging from rock and folk to hip-hop and jazz, there is enough to keep people like Laura Hodges coming back year after year.

“It’s a beautiful place to sit, and the music’s often good, and it’s a nice time of day, and I see people that I know,” said Laura, who has been attending summer music in the park for the past five years.

Here is the schedule:



July 9: Pollo Loco

July 16: Brandon Hale and the Dirty Shame

July 23: Supaman

August 6: Little Jane and the Pistol Whips

August 13: The Lucky Valentines

August 20: John Floridis

August 27: Sally Jo and Friends Blue Grass

The event is free and open to all, so bring a chair or picnic blanket and say hello.

”You can just relax and come and go as you please,” Sorich said, “So it’s a very relaxing, just nice, summer atmosphere.”

