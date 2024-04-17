Music returns to University of Providence with the transfer of community choir

The Great Falls College Community Choir will be receiving a new home. To revitalize its music program, the University of Providence will once again see music return to the course book as the community choir transfers to the University.

A legacy in the community for over 10 years, the choir has been under the direction and care of Cynthia Stevens who is now ready to retire.

“When I came to Great Falls college, Montana State University, the administration was very interested in starting a college community choir,” Steven’s explained. “And so, it was very exciting. From the very first moment that we began the choir at the college, there has always been consistent interest in our efforts there.”

An official change in leadership of the Great Falls College Community Choir will take place in the UP theater during the April 23rd concert at 7 p.m. Choral duties will be handed off to Kody Diekhans, UP’s Instructor of Music, where he will conduct the last part of the concert, while unveiling the choir’s new name: Schola Cantorum.



Diekhans added, “I have very big shoes to fill. This community owes Cynthia a lot for what she’s done, not just at the college but the community as a whole. I am grateful for the amazing foundation that she has created.”

The integration of the choir will offer a 1 credit elective course starting in the fall of 2024. The hope is to eventually add more programs, reach a wider audience, and share the love of music with the community. University of Providence Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Greg Johnson says that big things are in store for the music program. “The future here is exciting. It's an opportunity for students to get a fine arts credit, and that's something that was pretty limited because of some of the past decisions and cuts. But in order to bring this back, we needed to have the right opportunity in the right moment. And this has presented itself in a really great way.”

The choir is also open to anyone in the community. Those interested in learning more or joining the choir can reach out to Kody at kody.diekhans@uprovidence.edu.