MVD Express hosts grand opening in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — MVD Express opened its newest Montana location in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 17th.

Their service allows you to take care of licensing services as well as title services for your vehicle, all in one location, for an extra fee.

No appointments are necessary, which makes it very easy for people to stop in during a lunch break, or for short notice issuing.

Janice Lucero, the owner of MVD Express, was very excited at the ribbon cutting.

Lucero explained, “We've been in Montana since 2018. We're in. This is our fourth city, so we're very excited to finally make it to Great Falls in this wonderful location.”



The new office is open Monday - Fridays from 8am – 6pm, and Saturdays from 8am – 3pm.

It is at 415 Third Street NW in Suite 103. The phone number is 406-640-4618. You can find more information by visiting the website.

MVD Express also has locations in Bozeman, Billings, and Missoula.