'My Neighbor In Need' is conducting a donation challenge

My Neighbor In Need was recently approached by an anonymous member of the community who has joined them in conducting a donation challenge to encourage the community of Great Falls to further support their cause.

Dave Snuggs, the director of My Neighbor In Need, founded the nonprofit organization 12 years ago, and since then they have helped thousands of people in Cascade County.

“What he has agreed to do is if between November 28 and the end of work on December 26, if we bring in $10,000 of general donations, he then will match the $10,000, so a total of $20,000 so every dollar donated acts as double,” said Snuggs.

If they reach their goal of $10,000 and receive the total $20,000 amount, the money will go toward meeting hundreds of needs in Cascade County as well as their “My Student in Need” project.

“Anyone with a specific need can go to our website or come into our office and ask for help with that specific need,” said Snuggs. “The need gets vetted and if approved, goes on the My Neighbor in Need website where anyone in the world can offer to fulfill that need.”

“This is unheard of for us because $20,000 fulfills a lot of needs quickly,” Snuggs said. “We're all blessed to have this opportunity [and] we're excited about it.”

