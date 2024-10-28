My Neighbor In Need is merging with St. Vincent de Paul

GREAT FALLS — A well-known community nonprofit, My Neighbor in Need, has announced a major transition. The organization is beginning a merger with St. Vincent de Paul, a partnership aimed at strengthening their shared mission to help those in need within the Great Falls community.

Dave Snuggs, the founder of My Neighbor In Need, made the announcement, highlighting that the organization has always operated without government or United Way funding.

"It’s basically the community’s project, and it’s been that way since day one,” he said. Founded in 2012, My Neighbor in Need has been instrumental in addressing over 18,000 requests from locals, offering anonymous support to neighbors in need.

The decision to merge was driven by a desire to keep the mission going strong.

“To keep the mission going, we realized we needed to find an organization that we could merge with,” Snuggs explained.



St. Vincent de Paul, with its local presence and aligned values, felt like a natural fit. The partnership allows My Neighbor In Need to continue its impactful work while operating more efficiently.

“They directly impacted hundreds of folks in need, getting them their items faster,” Snuggs added.

Amiee Dabler, the food pantry manager at St. Vincent de Paul, echoed Snuggs' optimism. “I feel the two of us both have the same mission in our hearts... I think this is going to make it a lot easier,” she noted, underscoring the potential for increased accessibility to resources.

All of My Neighbor In Need’s services, including My Student In Need and the free pet food pantry, will continue to operate both online and in-person.

The final agreement is expected to be completed within the next 30 days.

As for Snuggs, he will step back as a paid employee once the merger is complete but intends to stay involved as a volunteer and mentor.

Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Watching [My Neighbor in Need] become what it is has been amazing for my soul.”

For the Great Falls community, this merger represents a promising new chapter in community support and neighborly care.

To contact My Neighbor In Need, click here to visit the website. Click here to visit the St. Vincent de Paul site.

