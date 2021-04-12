National Telecommunicators Week: honoring 911 dispatchers

GREAT FALLS — April 11-17 is National Telecommunicators Week, a week dedicated to highlighting the work of 911 dispatchers. You may not often think about them, but they're always there, performing a vital role in keeping the community safe.

"We answer all 911 calls coming in and then the non-emergency calls coming in. Calls for service for law enforcement, fire, medical. Then, we do double duty and we dispatch the resources to the calls,” said dispatcher Peter Ingold.

Ingold said the job can be stressful, but is also rewarding and, at times, humorous. "There's been several occasions that have definitely affected you and you go home, the sad ones. People dying. But then there's also the funny ones that come up. One in particular was the person that called in that there were gunshots and screaming going on. Turns out, those people were watching 'The Walking Dead,'” Ingold recalled.

Karen Young is the 911 director for the dispatch center in Great Falls; she said having a week dedicated to recognizing dispatchers is important: "Years ago, we used to be part of the police department's recognition week. Then it was suggested, since there's a week set aside (for dispatchers), maybe take advantage of that. It's made a lot of difference. We get to showcase the people who have actually make contributions and excelled.”

While they take their job seriously, they do take time to celebrate the week. "We set aside a theme for each day. Then, we different agencies that bring us food each day. Dispatchers like food. At the end of the week, we have an awards ceremony and then we end the week with a barbecue,” said Young.

The National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week website states: