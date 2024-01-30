Two finalists for GFPS superintendent job

After several months of searching, the Great Falls Public School District is nearing the end of their search to fill the superintendent position.

Current superintendent Tom Moore will retire at the end of the current school year after serving two three-year terms.

Gordon Johnson, GFPS board chair, said: “We as a board of trustees are very curious to know what it is that our public constituency is looking for in a superintendent; and with that in mind, the Montana School Board Association is conducting their search and organized an online survey posted directly to the school's website.”

The survey received about 500 responses from the community about what is expected of the next superintendent.

“Our citizens are looking for someone who can manage a large organization. Great Falls Public Schools is the second biggest employer in the City of Great Falls.”

“The two candidates who will be receiving interviews and will be at the meet and greet are a gentleman named Steve Mayhue, the superintendent up in Froid, Montana; and the second is Heather Hoyer, who is in district and has been assistant superintendent here for the Great Falls Public Schools for quite some time, both very strong and experienced,” Johnson said.

The GFPS District has more than 750 employees and about 10,000 students across all of the schools.

“It’s a very detailed process involving many people and it's really quite exciting along the way,” said Johnson. “On February 14 and 15, we will actually have interviews with our finalists for the job, and we hope to have an announcement as to who the board of trustees has chosen to be our next superintendent by February 20.”

A “meet and greet” will be held on February 14th in the cafeteria at the Paris Gibson Education Center at 5:30pm. This will give each candidate the opportunity to introduce themselves and their goals to the community.

