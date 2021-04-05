Need to get rid of empty plastic Easter eggs?

GREAT FALLS — The Easter holiday has come and gone, and that means many people are now left with a basket full of empty plastic Easter eggs, but the Children's Museum of Montana is ready to "re-home" them.

During the Museum’s hours, from 9:30 am to 5 pm on Mondays through Fridays, families with empty Easter eggs can drop off the unwanted plastic containers at the front desk of the museum.

The Children’s Museum of Montana plans to collect the plastic Easter eggs and store them until next year’s Easter holiday for their annual Egg Scramble event. The event is an Easter egg hunt that takes place in the museum for children ages four and under.

Those who recycle their unwanted plastic Easter eggs will also receive a thank you gift from the Children’s Museum.

“Every year we do the Egg Scramble and we are always thankful for whatever donations we have, this year we actually had to purchase quite a few eggs and we thought, that’s silly, nobody really uses the eggs when their done with them anyway so we will just recycle them,” said Sherrie Neff, director of the Children’s Museum. “So we have a bucket down here at the museum for parents to bring in anytime we’re open Monday through Friday, from 9:30 am to 5 pm, and just drop them off and donate them back and then we have tubs, we’ll save them in the basement for next year.”

The Children’s Museum of Montana will also be hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, April 10th from 10 am to 3 pm. You can drop off items for the rummage sale anytime during museum hours leading up to the event.

The museum is located at 22 Railroad Square, just behind the Civic Center.

