NeighborWorks and Family Promise team up to offer a home for rent

NeighborWorks Great Falls and Family Promise in Great Falls recently teamed up to offer a home for rent.

NeighborWorks bought and renovated the home and Family Promise found a family to live there.

The goal is for the house to ultimately be a stepping stone to homeownership for families.

"Maybe they'll stay there a year, maybe they'll stay there five. At the point that they move on to their next home, we'll work once again with Family Promise to see if there's another family that needs this affordable home,” said NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey.

"It's invaluable. That's really what we want to work toward, to build more of those kinds of relationships,” said Family Promise director Greg Grosenick.

Arey added that more rental properties are possible in the future if the right opportunity becomes available.

From the Family Promise website :

Family Promise of Great Falls is a (501)(c)(3)-certified non-profit organization in Great Falls, Montana. Our mission is to end childhood homelessness, one family at a time. Our purpose is to mobilize volunteers to provide support and resources to children and their families who are facing homelessness.

For more information, call Family Promise at 406-564-5267.



