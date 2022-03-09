NeighborWorks conducting 2022 Fund Drive

GREAT FALLS — With over 20 local businesses coming together to raise money and awareness for NeighborWorks Great Falls , their 2022 Fund Drive is currently underway, happening March 7-14th!

Each Spring, NeighborWorks hosts their annual Fund Drive to garner the support of area businesses and continue building strong neighborhoods and successful homeowners in Great Falls.

This year, NeighborWorks has expanding the fund drive to include a variety of ways our neighbors can get involved and give back to the community.

Brush Crazy – Paint for a Cause on March 9th from 5:30-8:3 pm and 50% of your costs will be donated to NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Montana Credit Union – From March 7-11, Montana CU will donate $.02 per debit card wipe by all members. They’ll also offer several internal fundraisers with their staff members including a few raffles and a White Elephant Sale.

The Block – From March 7-14, The Block will donate $2 per sandwich sold after 4 pm to NeighborWorks Great Falls.

First American Title – On March 14th, First American Title will be selling homemade pies to celebrate National Pi Day. All proceeds will benefit NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Smiths Food & Drug – Donation jars will be placed at each register from March 7-14 to raise money and awareness for NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Hi-Line Climbing Center – Climb for a Cause on March 12th from 12-5 pm and 50% of all fees will be donated! They will also have a few climbing challenges available for the fundraiser, so don’t miss out!

Central Avenue Meats – On March 12, Central Ave Meats will be selling Guinness Irish Beef Sausage with all sales benefitting NeighborWorks! This is a specialty sausage created JUST for this weekend, so be sure to swing by on Saturday!

Double Barrel Coffee House Café – From March 7-10, 10% of total sales will be given to NeighborWorks Great Falls!

Honda of Great Falls – Through the months of February and March, Honda of Great Falls will be donating a portion of all vehicle sales to NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Ferrin’s Furniture – From March 7-14, 1% of all sales will be donated to NeighborWorks.

Other participating businesses with internal fundraisers:



Embark Credit Union

Chicago Title

PayneWest Insurance

Stockman Bank

Universal Lending

Opportunity Bank

Russell Country Federal Credit Union

Edward Jones – Amanda Maher

First Interstate Bank

Wipfli

When you donate to NeighborWorks or support any of the above businesses and fundraisers, you are supporting neighbors who are making the American Dream of homeownership happen with the programs and resources offered by NeighborWorks Great Falls. You are investing in the community by helping remove blighted homes and build and/or renovate quality, affordable homes in our downtown neighborhoods. When you give back to NeighborWorks Great Falls, you are making this community we call home a better place for us all to live.



