GREAT FALLS — Since its inception, NeighborWorks Great Falls has been committed to building strong neighborhoods and providing first-time homeowners a path toward success. The work that's done to achieve this however, can't be done without collaboration.

NeighborWorks Great Falls receives $10K from Montana Credit Union

Montana Credit Union in Great Falls recently presented a $10,000 check to NeighborWorks Great Falls.

NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey said, "They committed to this and try to challenge other credit unions and banks and financial institutions in the spring, and so it's a huge gift to us and a huge boost in such a critical time.”

Montana Credit Union says they have been a proud supporter of NeighborWorks Great Falls, contributing to their annual campaigns, providing support for their homebuyer education classes, and even laying a few pallots of sod here and there.

Montana Credit Union marketing vice-president Becky Timmons said, "We've supported NeighborWorks for years from when they first started in the late 80s. Just that long term partnership with that organization. They do so much good to infuse life and family stability into our community. A lot of respect for what they do, a lot of involvement with their activities. And and also we've been able to contribute financially to them over the years significantly.”

NeighborWorks Great Falls started in 1980, largely due to banks and credit unions. Arey spoke of the importance Montana Credit Union has played over the years: “They've given us over $130,000 to help us as an organization continue to thrive and give into our community," Arey said. "Their donation power has been wonderful in keeping us alive for 42 years.”

