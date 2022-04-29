NeighborWorks Great Falls reflects on successful 2021

GREAT FALLS — Since 1980, NeighborWorks Great Falls has been committed to building strong neighborhoods, creating successful homeowners, and developing quality and affordable housing.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, they reflected on the accomplishments of the past year.

NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey said, "2021 was a very successful year. We just refused to let Covid slow us down because our community still needed homes, and needed rental assistance, they needed the homebuyer journey, so it was very successful, and it was very successful in understanding the landscape of what was in front of us. The market study that we did for the housing market has been very helpful in helping us see where we need to go for our community and be able to provide more opportunities for homes, for rentals, for town homes, different ways to bring people into safe affordable housing."

Sean Sturges of NeighborWorks Great Falls said, "Anytime that we get new homeowners into homes, help rehabilitate neighborhoods, and continue to provide affordable workforce housing options, that's a successful year. 2021, we were more successful than anticipated financially, programs are operating very well, we're entering into new areas to continue with our mission and provide additional resources and options as Great Falls continues to grow."

NeighborWorks Great Falls has plenty of projects in the works in the month of May, such as their annual Community Clean Up and their high school house.

For more information, call NeighborWorks at 406-761-5861, or click here to visit the website.



