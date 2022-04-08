NeighborWorks Great Falls strives to meet fundraising goal

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls announced Thursday that its endowment campaign needed less than $850,000 to meet their $2.5 million goal.

The money will be used to help NeighborWorks provide affordable housing as well as housing education and planning.

NeighborWorks has asked banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to make a one-time donation or multi-year pledge to finish the campaign.

"I think we can do it by the end of this fiscal year. That may be an aggressive push, but we know we have a lot of folks out there that we've been talking to that are interested in making those pledges or those contributions,” NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey said.

She explained, "They really help us promote a lot of our programs that are not paid for by clients, and neighbors that come in, like our home ownership, our counseling. We also invest in some of our projects, whether it's the high school house, the Owner Built program, or the IDA or match savings program, many of these go in to help close the gap for us as an organization for our other funding sources."

For more information, call 406-761-5861, or click here to visit the website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

