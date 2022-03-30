NeighborWorks Great Falls will host a Homebuyer Fair

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls will soon host its first annual Homebuyer Fair.
It is is free and open to all; the event will give people the opportunity to talk with experts about the home purchase process.
NeighborWorks Great Falls spokesperson Chelsey Hutmacher says speakers will include realtors, lenders, landscapers, and home security experts.
There will also be a $500 Payless Furniture gift card giveaway
It will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the University of Providence conference room
For more information or to RSVP, call NeighborWorks Great Falls at 406-761-5861, or click here to visit the website.
