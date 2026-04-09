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NeighborWorks Great Falls will host Homebuyer Fair

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MTN News
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NeighborWorks Great Falls will host its fifth annual Homebuyer Fair on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the University of Providence’s University Center.

The fair provides potential homebuyers the chance to learn more about the purchase process in what organizers say is a fun and informative setting.

The free event will feature realtors, lenders, home inspectors, and more to share their knowledge and answer any questions.

For more information, call 406-761-5861 or email info@nwgf.org

Also happening right next door to the fair, there will be a Homebuyer Education class starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Class participants will have the chance to experience the fair and obtain their Homebuyer Education Certificate. This class is $25 and participants must register beforehand. Click here to register.

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