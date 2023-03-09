NeighborWorks kicks off 2023 Fund Drive

GREAT FALLS — Beginning this week, businesses in Great Falls will be raising money and awareness to support NeighborWorks Great Falls and their mission in addressing housing needs and providing opportunities for potential homebuyers.

The two-week fundraising goal is $140,000.

NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey said, "This is really an opportunity for us to get out into the community and talk with some of our major donors. The pacesetters that help us. Get ready for this next month of phone calls going around, a lot of social media, and really a lot of brand awareness in trying to get people to know more about what we do, and hopefully invest in us for doing that."

NeighborWorks Great Falls fundraises year-round, but the annual fund drive is where they get most of their funds to continue their mission. NeighborWorks Great Falls attributes their success to the support received by the community.

"Collaboration with our community and our stakeholders is key," Arey noted. "The banks, the credit unions, the title companies, they have just been tremendously supportive of NeighborWorks. They go out this week, and help us get our name out there and raise funds for us as well as a lot of other supporters from the downtown area and our local community."

NeighborWorks Great Falls aims for this years funds to go towards more projects such as the Baatz building (https://www.krtv.com/news/great-falls-news/new-purpose-for-the-baatz-building-in-great-falls), the owner-built homes (https://www.krtv.com/news/great-falls-news/soon-to-be-homeowners-celebrate-building-progress), as well as other programs that will strengthen NeighborWorks' mission in building strong neighborhoods, creating successful homeowners, and developing quality, affordable housing throughout Great Falls.

Questions or comments about this story? Contact Cade by clicking here .



TRENDING

