NeighborWorks kicks off 2024 Fund Drive

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter James Rolin talks with Sherrie Arey, the director of NeighborWorks Great Falls, to learn about its mission in addressing housing needs and providing opportunities for potential homebuyers.

From the website: "NeighborWorks Great Falls' annual Fund Drive is here! For the month of March, with a focus on the 4th-15th, local businesses are giving back to the community by donating a portion of their proceeds to NWGF."

