NeighborWorks organizes community clean-up

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls said in a news release that they are again partnering with Malmstrom Air Force Base and many community businesses and nonprofits on May 6 and 7 to clean up the winter debris from around Great Falls.

Originally known as MApril Cleanup, NeighborWorks CommUNITY Cleanup is an opportunity to collect and dispose of debris around the community. Tomorrow, teams of community volunteers will be at both private and public sites to clean the community, as well as assist neighbors in need of outdoor yard work. We are also laying sod at ten of our Meriwether Owner Built Homes, where 10 families build their houses together and all move in when the houses are completed.

NWGF and the community have done this work since 1983 and have collected literally tons of debris from Great Falls. The Base Dirt Boyz (sic) and squadrons will be picking up trash the 56 miles of public roadway throughout Great Falls; Republic Services has waived the landfill fees for those Base trucks hauling debris to the landfill.



TRENDING ARTICLES

