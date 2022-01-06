NeighborWorks will host a crime-prevention class

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls is starting off 2022 by trying to help people make their homes and businesses safer.

NeighborWorks and the Downtown Safety Alliance will host a free class called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design."

It will be on January 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at NeighborWorks’ office at 509 1st Avenue South.

It will cover simple ways to make your property safer.

"Things like make sure and trim your bushes, put lighting up,” explained Carol Bronson, NeighborWorks Great Falls Community Initiatives Director. "I remember a couple of years ago we worked with the police department to do a class like this and a number of downtown businesses implemented things because they're practical suggestions that you don't always think of.”

The speaker will be Gary Marrone, Jr. from Facility Improvement Corporation (FICO). Marrone manages FICO’s Security Department as a Security Strategy Consultant.

If you can’t attend in person, the class is also available via Zoom; click here for details.