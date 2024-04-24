'Pour your art out' classes in Great Falls

New abstract art classes are available at Hopper & Ro Paint and Design in Great Falls.

“I think the paint store was the inspiration because you always end up with extra paint. I thought, what can I do with all this paint? So I just started playing with it and it turned into this business” explained Rachel Campbell, owner of Hopper and Ro Paint and Design.

"Pour your art out" is different from other art classes in the area since you don’t use paint brushes. You literally pour the paint on to either a 12x12 canvas or a tile trivet of the same size.

Rachel explains that the magic happens when you tilt, turn, or twist the tile or canvas and let the paint run together to create an abstract affect.

The class is open to people of all ages. If this class interests you, give Rachel a call at 406-452-9802, reach out through Facebook, or visit the store at 1209 15th Street North in Great Falls.

Cost per person is $35 and you can have up to six people in your party.

Rachel is open to parties of all kinds and recommends bringing food, wearing clothes you can get some paint on, and to not be intimidated.

She says you don’t have to be artistic to have a good time and to create something beautiful.