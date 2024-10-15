New barber shop brings modern flair to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — With the opening of Off the Top Barber Shop, Great Falls has a fresh new option for modern haircuts. Owned by Montana native Brittaine Harwood, the barber shop aims to offer high-quality grooming services that cater to both locals and military personnel.

New barber shop in Great Falls

“I wanted to bring something modern to Great Falls,” Harwood shared. “With the military base nearby, we don’t have much of a selection for high-quality barbers. I wanted to bring that here.”

Having spent 14 years honing her skills in another state, Harwood is now bringing her expertise back to her hometown.

Currently, Off the Top accepts walk-ins, and while the shop has recently hired a barber, Harwood is still looking to expand her team. Business is already picking up, and she has been recruiting through local schools.

The growth in Great Falls has mirrored the expansion of the barber profession in the area.



According to Christine Cooper, a Barber Instructor at the Montana Academy of Salons, the number of barber students has doubled over the past two years.

Cooper explained that the academy offers a variety of programs, ranging from an eight-month chemical barber program to a four-week supplemental course for licensed cosmetologists.

Financial aid is available for students, helping them transition smoothly into their new careers.

Off the Top Barber Shop provides a variety of haircut options, though Harwood has a particular specialty. “Ethnic hair is my favorite. That’s what I would say I specialize in,” she noted. The shop’s clean, modern aesthetic, with its sleek black decor, gives it a fresh and welcoming vibe.

With a focus on quality and a commitment to the community, Off the Top Barber Shop is a promising addition to the business scene in Great Falls.

Off the Top is at 3210 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

To contact Off the Top Barber Shop, go to their website here, their Instagram here, or call 406-468-4766.