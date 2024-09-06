New board members wanted for Great Falls Fire Rescue Foundation

The Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) Foundation is a critical piece of the support necessary for Great Falls Fire Rescue - and now they need your help.

“The Great Falls Fire Rescue Foundation was created to help fill those critical funding gaps so that we can support the fire department,” explained Cheyenne Bartelt, a member of the Foundation’s board.

Jason Furr, deputy chief of training for GFFR said, “It’s a gamechanger for sure.”

A big piece that the GFFR Foundation works towards is raising money to get the fire department new equipment that isn’t allotted for in the budget.

“The Foundation fills the gaps that our department can't normally provide due to the budgetary restraints, so it gives us the equipment that we need to do our job and to better provide the services for the community,” Furr said.

MTN News Jason Furr

While the Foundation supports GFFR, they too need support. They are seeking members to join the board who are passionate about their mission.

“We'd like to grow and expand our board so that the community really sees us out there supporting our fire department as part of that goal to keep the community safe,” said Bartelt.



They need someone to fill the role of marketing and communications to help them grow their fundraising efforts as well as their presence in the community.

“It's awesome for us to know and to realize that there's community members out there that are willing to get involved and step up into that role and to help raise support and funding for us so that we can get the equipment that we need to do our job and better support the community,” Furr added.

Key Responsibilities for Board Members:



Assisting in the development and execution of fundraising strategies

Leading marketing efforts to increase the Foundation's visibility and engagement

Providing financial oversight and guidance to ensure sound fiscal management

Participating in regular board meetings and special events

Contributing to strategic planning and decision-making processes

Applications must be received by September 30, 2024.

Click here if you would like to apply, or get more information.

