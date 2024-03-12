'Boost UP for Nurses' program launches at University of Providence

The University of Providence in Great Falls is partnering with Benefis Health System to launch the “Boost UP for Nurses” program.

The University of Providence launched the Vander Werff BSN program last fall. The Dean of the School of Health Professions, Dr. Joseph Cameron, said since starting the BSN program they have already seen an increase in interest.



“The amount of attention garnered by the launch of the program has really generated the kind of grassroots interest that we've expected,” Cameron said. “Applications are up and we're able to admit many more students.”

The partnership between Benefis Health System and the University of Providence is to help get more nursing students on the path to work for Benefis to provide better quality health care for our community and fight the nursing shortage.

“The Boost UP for Nurses program is a loan forgiveness education program sponsored by Benefis hospital. Its goal is to help reduce the financial burden on students and attract more talented people into the field of nursing,” Cameron said.

“After they graduate [from the University of Providence], they will have the opportunity to be employed through Benefis Health System and then will have the opportunity to repay that loan in a four-year period through [employment],” said Mackenzie Stick, VP of enrollment management at the university.

David Sherman - MTN University of Providence - Great Falls

Benefis wants to address, and fight head-on, the nursing shortage that is affecting the nation. Rayn Ginatty, president of Benefis Great Falls Hospitals, said they are starting right here in Montana in our local communities.

“Right now, we need as many nurses in the state that we can possibly get and so by having a loan forgiveness opportunity for these individuals, for people who are interested in health care is something that we can do in our local community to help increase those individuals that may be interested in going to nursing school,” Ginatty said.

The Boost UP for Nurses program will provide students with $30,000 to be used in two $15,000 increments over the course of their final two years of schooling. This loan will then be paid off over the course of a 4-year employment with Benefis Health System.

For more information, visit the Providence website.