New boutique opening in downtown Great Falls

Great Falls residents Andy and Erica Ferrin are opening a new clothing boutique downtown at 427 Central Avenue.

The new family-owned business, Grae & Co, will be celebrating its grand opening Wednesday, December 20, from 10am to 6pm.

“Grae and Co is actually an acronym for all of the members of our family, so my two daughters, Gillian and Ruby, [and] Andy and Erica,” said Erica. “We are a very tight family unit so it's a family run business.”

Something very important to the Ferrins is their relationship with the community of Great Falls, which is why they chose to put their new business right in the heart of downtown.

“My main job is I own Ferrin Furniture with my brother, and then I have Enbar, The Block, and The Newberry, so I [have] a lot of businesses downtown,” said Andy. “I wanted to stay in the core of the community, and there’s a lot of energy downtown, especially the last couple years, so we’re just growing off that.”

MTN News Grae & Co

Realizing a need for variety in men’s and women’s clothing here in Great Falls, they have chosen items that are mainly for the age group of 25 to 55 that allow for different styles and something for everyone.

“My idea when I put this spot together was that people could walk in here and feel like they were in a different city, a different vibe and so I feel like with the industrial look of the building, we've kept a lot of the old brick and things like that and open ceilings by adding in like nice fixtures and just this open area, I feel like we have brought that vibe to downtown great falls, so we're super excited,” Erica Ferrin said.

Their regular store hours will be from 10am to 5:30pm Monday through Saturday. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

