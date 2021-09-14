New bridal shop opens in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Rebecca Hannant, the owner of Bloom & Bean, has decided to add another business to her list of accomplishments with “Beloved,” a bridal shop in downtown Great Falls.

Today was the “soft open” of the new store.

Hannant says that her first two loves were coffee and flowers and a close third is fashion: “I already have a big closet at home and this just feels like an extension, but I get to buy and dress everyone in Great Falls!“

She believes that enjoying events like prom and your wedding shouldn’t cost a fortune, which is exactly why she is committed to keeping the satisfaction rate high and the prices low: “I have been lucky enough to partner with a few wholesale stores that I have got in contact with.”

Collecting wedding dresses and prom dresses in preparation for this opening has been an overwhelming but exciting experience for Hannant, who says she is "tired but excited.”

Since she already owns a flower shop and a majority of her clientele are already wedding venues she predicts that the two will be able to work well together.

“I already own a coffee and flower shop so having a bridal shop kind of goes hand-in-hand.” Says Hannant.

Owning businesses is a tough job but when you find your passion and combine work with play every day feels like a blessing.

Beloved is located at 18 Fifth Street South.

