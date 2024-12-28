New business delivers bulk, potable water in Cascade County

A new water hauling service called High Plains H2O will deliver water to Great Falls, as well as surrounding communities such as Ulm, Cascade, Sun River, and many others.

New Business: High Plains H2O deliverers bulk, potable water

“[I would] come down to put 8,000 gallons in a trailer and take it to the house, and we'd irrigate the yard with it, and then every time I came down there were people filling over here, and they were asking me about hauling water and then I was like, ‘hmm that's probably something I should look into,’ you know? And then it just took off from there,” explained Kenny Sikes, High Plains H2O owner.

High Plains H2O is a family run business. Not only have they always called central Montana home, but they have also been in the trucking industry for several years.



“We've been self-employed and in the trucking and service industry for 36 years. So, it just kind of fell into place because I already had the equipment as far as the trucks, [and] I already had the tractors to pull the trailer, you know, so I had all the heavy equipment, I just had to buy the tanks,” said Sikes.

They offer digitally metered, bulk, potable water for cisterns, stock tanks, and hot tubs.

Sikes said he is looking forward to providing this service for his community that he has been a part of for over 20 years.

“Just helping people, keep them full of water, you know, where they don't have to worry about not getting their water delivered on time,” Sikes said.

To get set up with High Plains H2O for your next potable water delivery, contact them at 406-880-9415.