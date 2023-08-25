New casino in Great Falls is a 4th-generation family affair

GREAT FALLS — While it may look like another average casino, the new Grand Slam Casino’s roots run deep, coming from a family with 80+ years and four generations of management experience here in great falls.

City Bar was built in 1939 by Charlie Watson and has been family owned and operated ever since. Now Brad and Tanner Watson, the grandson and great-grandson of Charlie, are opening a new casino.

“It had everything to do with opening it up with my son,” said Brad Watson, owner of City Bar.

Now, 80 years after City Bar was built, the family connection still holds strong.

“It’s kind of special you get to work with your parents every day,” said Tanner Watson, owner of Grand Slam Casino, “Yeah, sometimes it’s hard, but not a lot of people can say they’re a fourth-generation business owner and have the opportunity to work with their parents every day.”

While it is a new casino rather than an extension of City Bar, the Watson’s plan on running it in a similar fashion.

“One thing my dad always taught me is you have to have good service, and we’re gonna have good service,” said Brad.

The official opening of Grand Slam Casino is Monday, August 28th. It is 2416 11th Avenue South.