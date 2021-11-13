New child care facility opens in Great Falls

Watch
Nature's Way, a new child care facility, recently opened in Great Falls.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 13, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Nature's Way, a new child care facility, recently opened in Great Falls.

Owner Rebecca Mallo recently moved back to Montana and noticed a need here in Great Falls for child care.

Mallo noted, “We realize that not all parents work a normal 9 to 5 so we have a lot of different openings and a lot of different times.”

She explained, “I've been in the childcare industry for a while and I’ve realized that there’s a huge need for them. Where I used to work we had a very long waiting list, and I have always been involved with children, so I decided to open one.”

Rebecca Mallo, owner of Nature's Way

Nature's Way is located at 2714 15th Avenue South.

For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-205-2008, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

