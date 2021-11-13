New child care facility opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Nature's Way, a new child care facility, recently opened in Great Falls.

Owner Rebecca Mallo recently moved back to Montana and noticed a need here in Great Falls for child care.

Mallo noted, “We realize that not all parents work a normal 9 to 5 so we have a lot of different openings and a lot of different times.”

She explained, “I've been in the childcare industry for a while and I’ve realized that there’s a huge need for them. Where I used to work we had a very long waiting list, and I have always been involved with children, so I decided to open one.”

Rebecca Mallo, owner of Nature's Way

Nature's Way is located at 2714 15th Avenue South.