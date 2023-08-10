Watch Now
New childcare center opens in Great Falls

New daycare center opens in Great Falls
A Kids Nest Childcare
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 19:26:34-04

GREAT FALLS — A Kids Nest Childcare recently opened in Great Falls at 908 Eighth Avenue South. Watch the video above to see Paul Sanchez's report.

For more information, you can email akidsnestchildcare@gmail.com, call 406-866-0079, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

