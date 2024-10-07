New details about deadly fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue has released more details about the deadly fire that happened at the Pines Apartments on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The agency said in a news release on Monday that the fire started in a third-floor apartment of building C.

GFFR responded with four apparatus and a battalion chief. A second alarm was struck, calling back two full crews and a second battalion chief.

MTN News

Mutual aid was provided by the Montana Air National Guard fire department and the Malmstrom Air Force Base fire department.

The fire resulted in the death of the occupant of the apartment in which the fire started.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death.

Roughly a dozen other residents were displaced. They were provided services by the American Red Cross.



The fire caused smoke and flame damage to the apartment and minor smoke and water damage to other apartments in the building.

The cause of the fire was determined to be smoking around portable oxygen, according to GFFR.

We will update you if we get more information.

(SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2024) One person died as a result of a structure fire in Great Falls on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters responded to the fire at about 2 a.m.

It was at The Pines Apartments at 1701 20th Street South.

The fire displaced about a dozen residents of the apartment building, according to GFFR.

The American Red Cross has been contacted and is assisting the other residents.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

There is no word at this point on whether the powerful winds and downed trees overnight were factors in the fire; GFFR is continuing to investigate.

We will update you when we get more information, including any details about you can help the displaced residents.