New director at CM Russell Museum: familiar face with fresh vision

GREAT FALLS — The CM Russell Museum in Great Falls, known for celebrating the work of Montana's most famous artist, is undergoing a leadership change that brings both familiarity and new energy to the institution. Chris Warden, the museum’s newly appointed Executive Director, is no stranger to the community or the museum itself.

"I largely know the team that works here really well, having been a volunteer most of my life," Warden shared. "So I'm just working with people in a new relationship."

Chris Warden, who grew up in Great Falls, is returning to his roots after a distinguished career. For him, taking on this role is more than just a professional milestone—it's a personal journey.

"Becoming the Executive Director of the Russell Museum marks a return home for me, almost full circle in life," Warden said. "To come back to a community I love and get to lead an institution that I cherish."

Warden is excited to take on the role, and he acknowledges that others are beginning to recognize the broader significance of Charlie Russell's art.

"The world is still really coming to recognize the artistic and cultural significance of Russell," he noted. "And while we all know Russell as one of, if not the top Western painter, some are beginning to see him as one of the greatest painters who ever lived."



While Warden plans to make some minor adjustments, his goal is to strengthen the already strong foundation of the museum.

"The costs of running an organization have really gone up," Warden explained. "And that's part of what an Executive Director does—help finance an operation. I'm joining an already incredible team that's running the organization and looking to really help them better drive our cultural and educational mission. We have a constant flow of new activities inside of this museum that are really, really fun."

Under Warden's leadership, the museum is poised to continue growing its impact, both locally and beyond.

"Since I was a little kid, Charlie Russell has been my hero," Warden said with a smile. "I used to think I was unique in that, but as I grew up, I realized I was not. Russell had these amazing values that you can look back on and say they are values of the Old West. But I think they're as relevant today as they have ever been—values around creativity, humor, friendship, conservation, and inclusion."

With Warden at the helm, the CM Russell Museum is set to continue honoring the legacy of Charlie Russell while evolving to meet the needs of the future.

To see the new exhibits or visit the museum go to www.CMRussell.org or visit in person at 400 13th Street North in Great Falls.