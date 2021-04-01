New exhibit at Theorii Contemporary Art Space

GREAT FALLS — A new art exhibit is on display at Theorii Contemporary Art Space in the Times Square building in downtown Great Falls.

Theorii is an art gallery focused on presenting works by early-career artists through online and in-person exhibitions.

The contemporary art space opened last year by founder and owner Liisa Nelson.

“Really it was a way for me to take the limited resources that I had during the pandemic and use them to really boost up aspects of my career that I wanted to develop further, sort of just create opportunities where I didn’t really see many opportunities for myself,” said Nelson.

Liisa, together with her father Steve Nelson, renovated the space to create Theorii, and highlight the work of talented, up-and-coming artists.

The contemporary art gallery features work from artists across the world, but their newest exhibit comes from an artist that’s close to home. The exhibit, titled Montana Icons, was created by Liisa’s father.

Steve says that working on the art gallery with his daughter and getting to show his art on display there has been an incredible experience: “Well, it needed a lot of work, it had carpet in here and the glue and the carpet needed to be removed and the walls were real bumpy and a different color so we plastered all the walls and put in a new floor and Liisa worked very hard, we both did,” said Nelson. “It was fun to work together.”

The Montana Icons show will be in view through Theorii’s front windows through April 13th, and to view the work up close and talk with the artist one-on-one, you can set up a viewing appointment on their Facebook page .

Steve Nelson is donating half of his profits from all of his sold artwork to an international ministry called Hope For Kids International; Theorii Art Space donates 10% of all the gallery’s earnings to non-profit organizations.