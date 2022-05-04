New fiber broadband network coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — TDS Telecommunications announced that it will be bringing an all-fiber broadband network to Great Falls.

The company said in a news release that it plans to construct its network and connect nearly 30,000 homes and businesses in Great Falls.

When complete, TDS says it will deliver symmetrical internet speeds of up to 2Gig (2000 Mbps), TDS’ all-digital TV service, TDS TV+, and phone options.

The network will be made available to residents in phases, as the build work is completed neighborhood by neighborhood. There is no timeline specified at this point.

“The pandemic has made it abundantly clear fiber networks are in high demand,” said Andrew Petersen, TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, in the news release. “Great Falls is the third city TDS will be constructing a resilient and highly reliable fiber network in the Treasure State. We are absolutely delighted to be here and, more importantly, to help the residents of this great community ready their homes with technology products and services for the future.”

Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly said TDS is a welcome addition to the Great Falls community: "Expanded access to high-speed internet will positively contribute to our businesses and residents' social and economic growth."

In August 2021, TDS announced the construction of a fiber network in Billings, and earlier this month announced similar plans for Helena, Missoula, and Butte.



