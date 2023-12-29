New firefighters take the oath in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue hosted a ceremony on Thursday, December 28, 2023, to welcome new firefighters and announce several promotions.

PROMOTIONS



Jason Furr-Promoted to Deputy Chief of Training

Colton Walter – Promoted to Battalion Chief

Chris Newman- Promoted to Captain

Maren Reilly- Promoted to Captain

Adam Jordan- Promoted to Lieutenant

NEW FIREFIGHTERS



Tyler Bartelt

Tyrell Foran

Kolter Lund

Quinton Spring

Graydon Irish

Rocky Vance

Watch the video above to see a portion of the ceremony.

