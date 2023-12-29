Watch Now
New firefighters take the oath in Great Falls

Posted at 10:34 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 00:52:27-05

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue hosted a ceremony on Thursday, December 28, 2023, to welcome new firefighters and announce several promotions.

PROMOTIONS

  • Jason Furr-Promoted to Deputy Chief of Training
  • Colton Walter – Promoted to Battalion Chief
  • Chris Newman- Promoted to Captain
  • Maren Reilly- Promoted to Captain
  • Adam Jordan- Promoted to Lieutenant

NEW FIREFIGHTERS

  • Tyler Bartelt
  • Tyrell Foran
  • Kolter Lund
  • Quinton Spring
  • Graydon Irish
  • Rocky Vance

Watch the video above to see a portion of the ceremony.

