New firefighters take the oath in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue hosted a ceremony on Thursday, December 28, 2023, to welcome new firefighters and announce several promotions.
PROMOTIONS
- Jason Furr-Promoted to Deputy Chief of Training
- Colton Walter – Promoted to Battalion Chief
- Chris Newman- Promoted to Captain
- Maren Reilly- Promoted to Captain
- Adam Jordan- Promoted to Lieutenant
NEW FIREFIGHTERS
- Tyler Bartelt
- Tyrell Foran
- Kolter Lund
- Quinton Spring
- Graydon Irish
- Rocky Vance
Watch the video above to see a portion of the ceremony.
TRENDING:
- Montana Millionaire winning tickets
- Recent obituaries on KRTV
- Recent crashes in Montana
- Sun River man allegedly killed his father
- Community Events Calendar