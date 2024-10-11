New juice bar set to open in downtown Great Falls

In the video below, McKenna Dickey talks with Dan DeWitt, owner of The Press Club, a new juice bar in downtown Great Falls.

New juice bar opens in downtown Great Falls

It is located inside Pizazz at 403 Central Avenue.

The website states that they will offer "cold pressed juices, invigorating smoothies, and wholesome bowls."

It will open for business on Monday, October 14. Business hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 10am - 3:00pm.

